Sheffield United could welcome Patrick Bamford back for Saturday’s Championship clash with Watford after the striker’s injury lay-off.

The Star reports that the 33-year-old is expected to be available at Bramall Lane after missing games with a shoulder problem.

Bamford’s return would give Chris Wilder another attacking option as the Blades look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic.

The forward suffered the injury during a 1-1 draw with Derby County, in which he scored United’s equaliser.

Before the Charlton game, Wilder explained why United were being careful with his recovery: “The obvious one is the physical contact that he has to get through.”

Bamford has scored six goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season. Five of those have come in the Championship.

The former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker scored 13 times for Sheffield United last season and signed a contract extension after initially joining the club on a short-term deal.