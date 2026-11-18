Leeds United and Nottingham Forest could be set for a transfer battle over Watford academy forward Jamael John-Baptiste.

Football Insider reports that the Premier League pair have sent scouts to watch the youngster in action and are monitoring his progress at Vicarage Road.

Their interest follows an impressive scoring run for the Hornets. John-Baptiste has struck 15 times across the club’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams this season, according to the report.

The forward joined Watford as a scholar in September 2025, having previously been involved with Tottenham and Brentford. He later scored twice against his former club Brentford in an Under-18 fixture.

Despite his youth-team exploits, John-Baptiste is yet to make his senior debut for the Hornets. Watford are understood to rate him highly and are aware of the interest in his development.

Leeds and Forest are expected to continue following his progress as they consider potential moves for the Watford prospect.