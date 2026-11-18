Stevenage defender Jack Taylor is attracting interest from clubs across the Premier League and Championship after his impact on loan at Exeter City.

TEAMtalk reports that Brighton, Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Millwall and Norwich City are monitoring the 21-year-old.

The centre-back scored as League Two Exeter stunned Huddersfield Town 2-1 in the FA Cup, a match scouts from several clubs reportedly attended.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor praised the defender after that victory, saying: “His game’s getting better and better.”

Taylor joined Stevenage from Sutton United in January 2026 and made his first-team debut against Reading in the League Cup before moving to Exeter on loan.

Standing at 6ft 4in, he has combined his physical presence with pace, attracting interest from higher divisions.

TEAMtalk adds that some suitors are considering a January deal that would allow Taylor to complete his season-long Exeter loan.