Atletico Madrid open talks as four Premier League clubs track Almerica midfielder

Atletico Madrid’s early approach for Stefan Dzodic has sparked a wider transfer watch, with four Premier League clubs now assessing the Almeria midfielder.

Sunderland, Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton are all gathering information on a player whose rise from Montpellier’s reserve ranks has been swift.

TEAMtalk understands the Spanish giants have started discussions with Dzodic’s camp over a possible 2027 deal and see him as a “long-term investment”. None of the English clubs has advanced to talks, but their continued surveillance gives Atletico no free run.

At 6ft 3in, the Serbia international offers size, ball security and tactical flexibility in central areas. He has registered one goal and one assist in 10 appearances this season, after becoming a regular following his 2025 free transfer.

Almeria’s 2032 contract and €40m release clause keep them in control, but Dzodic’s shortlist is expanding fast.