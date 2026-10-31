EXCLUSIVE: Cherries join Coventry and Birmingham in race for Red Star starlet

Bournemouth have widened their European scouting drive after placing Red Star Belgrade midfielder Vasilije Kostov under observation.

Ontheminute.com understands the Cherries are now tracking the Serbian alongside Coventry City and Birmingham City. Their interest adds Premier League competition to an increasingly crowded pursuit.

Kostov’s appeal is rooted in more than his four goals from seven league matches. The 18-year-old plays predominantly behind the striker, but has enough agility and imagination to operate across an advanced midfield line.

The prospect emerged through Red Star’s academy and is already well beyond youth football. His deal to 2028 gives the Serbian champions a strong negotiating hand. His ability to handle senior pressure at such a young age has made him a logical fit for clubs prioritising development and future value rather than an immediate first-team fix.

Bournemouth need not rush, but watching early may put them ahead should the race accelerate.