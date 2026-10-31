EXCLUSIVE: Dortmund join Premier League giants in race for Feyenoord youngster

Borussia Dortmund have expanded the market for Feyenoord youngster Jivayno Zinhagel by beginning to track his progress. Their arrival gives the Dutch talent a potential Bundesliga destination and introduces a different dimension to the mounting interest from England.

Ontheminute.com understands Dortmund are watching Zinhagel alongside Liverpool, Chelsea, Leeds United and Bournemouth. The situation remains observational, with Feyenoord yet to receive a formal offer for their academy prospect.

Dortmund’s interest could carry appeal for a player focused on a clear route towards senior football. The German club have repeatedly trusted youthful signings with first-team exposure, an approach that may contrast with the deeper squads of some Premier League admirers.

Zinhagel’s appeal is not just about impact. Clubs see scope for further growth, and that is why their scouts are prepared to wait before taking a decision. Feyenoord will benefit from that patience, allowing the youngster to develop in a familiar environment.

Interest is now coming from England and Germany.