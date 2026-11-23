Sheffield United could welcome Kalvin Phillips back against Southampton after Chris Wilder delivered a positive update on the midfielder’s fitness.

The Manchester City loanee missed Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Watford after picking up a muscle problem.

Wilder expects him to be available for Tuesday’s clash at Bramall Lane, according to The Star.

“He just had a little bit of an issue with an abductor muscle, but he’ll be fine,” Wilder said. “That was my call not to involve him.”

The Blades return to action just days after Ben Brereton Diaz struck twice against Watford. Jordan Ayew and Sydie Peck completed the scoring.

However, Wilder must make changes against Southampton. Brereton Diaz is ineligible against his parent club, while captain Japhet Tanganga is suspended.

Phillips, who is in his second loan spell with the Blades, would add experience to midfield as United chase a Championship play-off place.