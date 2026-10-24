EXCLUSIVE: West Brom join race for Haugesund winger as Ipswich watch on

West Bromwich Albion have added FK Haugesund winger Ismael Petcho Camara to their recruitment watchlist, creating fresh English interest in the young attacker.

Ontheminute.com understands the Baggies are now monitoring Camara alongside Premier League club Ipswich Town. Neither side has made a formal approach, but his impact in Norway is drawing attention ahead of the winter market.

The 19-year-old has supplied four goals and seven assists in the 1. Divisjon campaign, providing pace and end product from the right. Those displays have helped turn him into one of Haugesund’s most eye-catching attacking assets.

For West Brom, Camara represents a potential development signing who could offer depth and a different profile in wide areas. Ipswich, meanwhile, are assessing whether he is ready to make the step up to English football.

Haugesund secured Camara in 2025 and have him tied down until 2028. Their strong contract position means any interested club must present a convincing pathway and valuation.