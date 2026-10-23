EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland enter five-club race for Frankfurt’s Germany breakout star

Sunderland are widening their search for attacking upside, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Younes Ebnoutalib now on the club’s list of players being closely followed.

Ontheminute.com understands the Black Cats have joined Newcastle United, Tottenham, Brighton and Everton in monitoring the 23-year-old. Sunderland are currently assessing his progress rather than preparing a formal move, but his recent performances have made further scouting inevitable.

His story is a striking one. Ebnoutalib joined his hometown club from Elversberg in January, endured an injury-disrupted start, then exploded into form in the new campaign.

Five goals and two assists in five matches have brought a Germany call-up under Jürgen Klopp. The forward’s Union Berlin hat-trick was a loud statement on a much bigger stage.

Sunderland may view Ebnoutalib as the kind of forward who combines immediate impact with room to grow. The task, however, is becoming harder: clubs in England are gathering information and Frankfurt have every reason to keep him central to their plans.