EXCLUSIVE: Rangers join English rivals in race for Norwegian defender

Rangers have entered the hunt for Bodø/Glimt full-back Fredrik Sjovold, with the Ibrox club assessing the Norwegian as they look ahead to the January transfer window.

A switch to Glasgow would offer the 23-year-old a new route to regular high-pressure football and the chance to compete for major honours.

Ontheminute.com understands Rangers are keeping tabs on Sjovold alongside Sunderland and Ipswich Town. The Scottish giants have not tabled an offer, but he is firmly on their radar as the season develops.

The right-back has already built considerable senior experience at Bodø/Glimt and is comfortable moving into central areas. That blend of discipline and versatility could suit a squad facing domestic and European demands.

Rangers would face a difficult negotiation. His contract runs to 2028 and Bodø/Glimt are in no hurry to weaken their defensive options midway through a campaign.

Interest from two English clubs adds further pressure, making his next move a story to watch when the market reopens.