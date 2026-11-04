Middlesbrough injury blow as midfielder faces month-long wait

Middlesbrough will have to navigate another crucial month without Rokas Pukstas after the summer signing suffered a frustrating hamstring setback.

The 22-year-old has managed only 12 minutes for Boro so far, leaving Kim Hellberg short of another midfield option during a packed Championship schedule.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Hellberg said Pukstas is “a month away, maybe, something like that.” He added the midfielder is a “strong boy” who is working to return stronger, despite the obvious frustration of his lay-off.

Pukstas is expected to miss fixtures against Wrexham, Watford, Bristol City, Swansea and Southampton, with an early December return more realistic. Boro remain top of the table, but his absence limits Hellberg’s options at a time when rotation will be vital.

For the American, the focus is now on rehabilitation rather than an accelerated comeback to the first team.