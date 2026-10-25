EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough join Celtic and Bristol City in watching Danish midfielder

Championship club Middlesbrough are now among the clubs tracking Danish midfielder Villads Westh.

Ontheminute.com understands Boro have joined Bristol City and Celtic in keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. The Championship side are following his development rather than pushing for an immediate deal, but his performances are attracting further attention.

Westh supplied a goal and an assist in that Lyngby victory and has one goal plus three assists from nine Superliga outings this term. He has started every league match, establishing himself as a reliable presence in Silkeborg’s midfield.

For Middlesbrough, his profile offers a potential blend of first-team experience and further upside. Westh joined Silkeborg from Kolding IF in 2025 after progressing through youth systems at B93 and Randers.

Silkeborg are protected by a contract running until December 2029. That leaves the Danish side in a strong position, even as Celtic, Bristol City and now Boro continue to collect information.