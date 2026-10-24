Derby ‘likely’ to consider offers for winger as January decision looms

Derby County could put Corey Blackett-Taylor on the market in January as they reshape their squad for the second half of the Championship campaign.

The winger has fought his way back into the Rams group following his Bolton loan, but he is approaching a pivotal point in his Pride Park career.

DerbyshireLive reports that Derby are “likely” to consider offers for the 29-year-old this winter.

His contract expires next summer, making a sale the last opportunity to secure a fee rather than lose him on a free transfer. He has made nine appearances in all competitions this season but is still waiting for his first goal contribution.

Blackett-Taylor helped Bolton earn promotion from League One last term before returning to Derby in the summer.

Competition in wide areas is strong, with Bobby Clark, Sammie Szmodics and Mohamed Fuseini among the options. That depth could make an exit easier, although a good end to the year may yet alter Derby’s plans.