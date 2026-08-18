EXCLUSIVE: Derby County enter four-club race for Tottenham youngster

Derby County could offer Jamie Donley another Championship platform as they consider joining the contest for the Tottenham midfielder.

The Rams are weighing up whether a temporary deal would add creativity and flexibility before the transfer deadline.

Ontheminute.com understands that Derby’s interest remains exploratory, with no formal approach made. Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient are also considering moves, giving Tottenham several development routes for the 21-year-old.

A switch to Pride Park would place Donley in familiar territory. He spent the first half of last season with Stoke City before joining Oxford United in January, gaining valuable Championship experience.

Orient can offer a reunion after Donley recorded eight goals in 52 appearances during their 2024/25 play-off campaign. He was also voted the club’s Player of the Season.

Derby, however, represent a fresh challenge and another chance to establish himself in the second tier. Regular minutes and a defined attacking role are likely to shape Tottenham’s final decision.