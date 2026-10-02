EXCLUSIVE: Forest join Man Utd and Newcastle in monitoring Genk midfield prospect

Nottingham Forest have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in monitoring Genk’s August De Wannemacker.

The Belgian teenager is now being assessed by three Premier League sides.

Ontheminute.com understands Forest have added the 17-year-old midfielder to their watchlist. There has been no formal approach, but the City Ground club are tracking his progress as they plan for future windows.

For Forest, De Wannemacker represents a different kind of opportunity. He is not a finished first-team name, but a player with the versatility and senior exposure to become a valuable long-term addition.

The Genk prospect has gained regular minutes with Jong Genk and can operate as an attacking midfielder or a No 8. His Belgium youth international experience has added another layer to his growing reputation.

Genk have a contract in place until 2028, placing them in a strong position. Forest must therefore be patient, while their arrival adds another serious contender to the race.