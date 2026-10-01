Leicester City close in on former Southampton star

Leicester City are poised to add midfield experience to Russell Martin’s squad, with Republic of Ireland international Will Smallbone nearing a move to the King Power Stadium.

Sky Sports News reports the 26-year-old is “set to sign” a three-year contract, which would reunite him with Martin, his former manager at Southampton.

Smallbone has been without a club since leaving Saints in the summer, following a season-long loan spell with Millwall. The deal remains subject to the usual formalities, but Leicester expect his arrival to offer a timely boost ahead of a demanding League One schedule.

The midfielder knows Martin’s system well after playing a key role in Southampton’s promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign. His ability to retain possession and set the tempo could bring an extra layer of control to the Foxes’ engine room.

If the switch is completed, Smallbone will be eager to make an immediate impact under a coach who already trusts him.