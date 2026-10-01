EXCLUSIVE: Forest join Man Utd and Inter in race for River Plate star

Santiago Beltran’s potential European move has attracted a new Premier League admirer, with Nottingham Forest joining the clubs assessing River Plate’s in-form goalkeeper.

The Argentine has become a prominent name in the South American market after establishing himself as the Buenos Aires side’s No 1.

Ontheminute.com understands Forest are showing interest in Beltran alongside Manchester United and Inter Milan. Their involvement adds another possible destination as the 21-year-old considers his next career step.

Beltran’s numbers explain the growing attention. He has recorded 15 clean sheets in 39 appearances this season and made his senior Argentina debut in June, placing him firmly in the conversation around the country’s next generation of goalkeepers.

ESPN Argentina previously reported that United and Inter had made enquiries and were monitoring his progress. Forest are now also following the situation, though no club is believed to have moved into formal negotiations.

River want to agree fresh terms before his December 2027 contract begins to run down. Talks have reportedly struggled to advance, leaving the door open for a major European offer.