Spurs join Brighton and Everton in race for Eintracht Frankfurt forward

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib after the 23-year-old’s explosive Bundesliga start earned him a first senior Germany call-up.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs have joined Brighton and Everton in keeping close tabs on the former Elversberg striker. All three clubs are watching his progress rather than preparing an immediate offer.

Ebnoutalib has four goals and one assist from his opening four appearances, including a hat-trick against Union Berlin. That rapid impact followed an injury-hit start in Frankfurt following his January arrival.

Germany boss Jürgen Klopp was swiftly convinced, saying: “What a player! Where did they find him?” The forward subsequently made his international debut against the Netherlands and has chosen Germany over Morocco.

Frankfurt will have little appetite to sell a player who has made such an immediate impact. Yet his pace, finishing and momentum have made him a growing name on Premier League scouting lists, with Tottenham now part of the picture.