EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle join Arsenal, Villa and Brighton in race for Austrian midfield star

Luca Weinhandl’s decision to remain at Sturm Graz has not dampened European interest, with Newcastle United now adding the Austrian teenager to their scouting plans.

The Magpies are monitoring a player who has combined first-team displays with a notable impact at youth international level.

Ontheminute.com understands Newcastle have joined Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on the 17-year-old ahead of January. No formal move has been made, but his latest displays have been assessed in detail.

At 6ft 3in, Weinhandl supplies more than physical presence. The box-to-box midfielder has featured in the Austrian Bundesliga and Europa League, and his ability to carry the ball and cover ground is gaining attention.

A £20m package is thought capable of testing Sturm’s resolve, although the player is focused on continuing his progress in Graz. Further strong performances could force the four clubs to consider whether to act.

For now, Newcastle’s presence ensures the competition is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.