EXCLUSIVE: Fiorentina join Coventry, Norwich and Boro in keeping tabs on Czech striker

Christophe Kabongo’s growing list of admirers now stretches into Italy, with Fiorentina monitoring the Viktoria Plzen striker ahead of January.

The development adds a new overseas option to an increasingly competitive transfer picture.

Ontheminute.com understands Coventry City, Norwich City and Middlesbrough remain interested in the forward. Fiorentina’s arrival means four clubs across two countries are assessing whether to pursue a winter deal.

Unlike the earlier English interest, the Italian option could offer Kabongo a different tactical environment and career pathway. That contrast may influence his thinking if several proposals arrive.

Viktoria Plzen are not required to make an early call. They can watch how the market develops, establish their conditions and judge whether selling midway through the campaign makes sporting sense.

Formal talks have yet to begin, with the focus still on monitoring. However, the growing attention ensures Kabongo will be one to watch. A productive spell before January could turn scouting interest into a genuine bidding contest.