EXCLUSIVE: Magpies join growing race for Dinamo Zagreb gem

Newcastle United have added Dinamo Zagreb prospect Noa Mikic to their radar, further expanding the English interest surrounding the Croatian youngster.

The Magpies are considering whether he could fit their long-term recruitment strategy.

Ontheminute.com understands Newcastle are monitoring Mikic ahead of a possible January move. Ipswich Town, Hull City and Brentford have also been tracking his development, creating a four-club contest that could intensify before winter.

Rather than waiting for formal negotiations, the interested sides can use the coming months to assess his progress and likely pathway. Each club would need to present a clear plan for his development and first-team opportunities.

Dinamo’s position will also be crucial. The Croatian side can demand terms that reflect Mikic’s potential, particularly if interest continues to grow.

January action is not guaranteed, but Newcastle’s arrival changes the picture. Ipswich, Hull and Brentford now face stronger competition if they decide to turn their monitoring into a firm approach.