EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough join Norwich and Swansea in tracking Djurgarden star

Middlesbrough have added Djurgården prospect Bo Hegland to their January watchlist, increasing the English interest around the highly rated talent. Norwich City and Swansea City are already monitoring his situation.

Ontheminute.com understands Boro are assessing whether Hegland could fit their plans for the winter window. Newcastle United have also watched him, meaning four English clubs have now registered some level of interest.

Rather than triggering immediate negotiations, Middlesbrough’s involvement gives their recruitment team time to study his progress through autumn. Norwich and Swansea are conducting similar checks before deciding whether a formal approach is justified.

Djurgården can use the growing attention to strengthen their negotiating position. Any transfer would depend on valuation, sporting plans and the pathway offered to Hegland by prospective buyers.

The player’s next move is unlikely to be decided quickly. However, the expanding list of admirers suggests January could bring genuine competition. One early bid may force the others to decide how strongly they want him.