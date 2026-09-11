Middlesbrough injury boost as winger ready for Norwich clash

Middlesbrough are set to welcome Jeremy Sarmiento back into the squad for Saturday’s Championship meeting with Norwich City, giving Kim Hellberg a timely attacking lift.

The Ecuador international has returned to full training after missing Boro’s last three games. He travelled to Crystal Palace in midweek, but was kept out of the Carabao Cup squad as a precaution.

Hellberg said: “He’s good … it would have been a minor risk.”

The Boro boss said he held the winger back “for security” before adding: “Now he’s ready.”

Sarmiento is likely to be among the substitutes against Norwich. The winger has made an impressive start to the campaign, delivering two goals and one assist in his first five appearances.

The Canaries arrive in ninth after consecutive league wins, while Boro will hope Sarmiento’s return sharpens their attack at the Riverside.