EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea eye Feyenoord record-breaker as Manchester United face competition

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Feyenoord teenager Jerayno Schaken, adding another Premier League name to the emerging talent’s growing list of admirers.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Blues are monitoring his progress, with Manchester United already tracking the youngster. The interest raises the prospect of the English rivals pursuing the same player further down the line.

Schaken made an extraordinary entrance to senior league football. Aged just 17 years and 79 days, he became the youngest player ever to score on his Eredivisie debut.

That milestone provides an eye-catching introduction, but his performances over the coming months could prove more significant for clubs assessing his potential.

For Chelsea, the immediate focus is on watching how he develops at Feyenoord. Their interest does not yet amount to a confirmed attempt to secure his signature.

United’s previously reported interest adds another intriguing element as Schaken looks to build on his breakthrough.