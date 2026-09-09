Tottenham star hit by fresh injury setback

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of getting Mykhailo Mudryk up to speed have suffered a setback after the Chelsea loanee injured his ankle in training.

The Athletic reports that 25-year-old is expected to remain unavailable until after the September international break. The problem could rule him out of meetings with Everton and Aston Villa, plus the Carabao Cup tie at Liverpool.

Mudryk only arrived on deadline day on a season-long loan from Chelsea. He made his first competitive appearance in 646 days when he came off the bench in Saturday’s goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

That outing was meant to begin his return to regular football after an extended spell away from competitive action. Instead, Tottenham must now wait to assess how quickly he can recover.

Roberto De Zerbi already has several attacking fitness concerns, with Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons recovering from ACL injuries.

Dejan Kulusevski’s return to full training offers some relief, but Mudryk’s absence reduces options on the left.