Chelsea plot raid to beat Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle, Brighton and Everton to Blackburn wonderkid

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers prospect Ty Livesey as they attempt to move ahead of Manchester United in the battle for one of England’s most exciting young players.

TEAMtalk reports that the Blues are making a major push for the 15-year-old, who produced a remarkable 100 goal contributions last season. The teenager is yet to make his senior debut, but his form has put clubs on alert.

Livesey’s Greater Manchester roots add another angle to United’s interest. Manchester City have also previously tracked him, while Tottenham, Newcastle, Brighton and Everton are among the clubs monitoring his progress.

Blackburn now face a familiar challenge in protecting an academy player. Valentin Joseph joined Brighton and Igor Tyjon moved to Arsenal, underlining the competition Rovers face from wealthier rivals.

Chelsea believe Livesey has significant long-term potential and want to win the race before his profile rises further. For Blackburn, keeping their teenage standout will be the priority.