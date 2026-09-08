Manchester United still chasing £10m Leicester City wonderkid

Manchester United are refusing to abandon their pursuit of Leicester City teenager Louis Page after a deadline-day agreement proved impossible to complete.

ESPN reports that United remain confident of eventually winning the race for the 18-year-old midfielder, despite rival interest from Arsenal. Negotiations intensified late in the summer window but ended without a deal.

United are understood to be relaxed about the setback. Their plan involved signing Page before immediately loaning him back to Leicester for the remainder of the campaign.

The England youth international gained valuable experience last season, making 18 Championship appearances. He has since started Leicester’s last three League One matches following the club’s relegation.

Any future transfer is expected to exceed £10m, reflecting Page’s reputation and growing first-team role.

The pursuit fits United’s strategy of recruiting leading domestic prospects. Ayden Heaven arrived from Arsenal in 2025, while winger Tynan Thompson joined from Tottenham this summer in a deal potentially worth £8m.