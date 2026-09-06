EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United track Feyenoord record-breaker after historic debut

Jerayno Schaken is attracting attention beyond the Netherlands after delivering a record-breaking introduction to Eredivisie football.

The Feyenoord youngster became the competition’s youngest player to score on his debut, achieving the landmark at 17 years and 79 days.

Ontheminute.com reports that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Schaken as they continue tracking emerging talent across Europe.

No formal approach has been reported, suggesting the Red Devils are currently assessing his development.

The teenager’s historic goal has immediately raised his profile and strengthened his reputation as one of Feyenoord’s most intriguing young prospects. Regular first-team opportunities could now become central to his next stage of progress.

Feyenoord will be keen to handle expectations carefully and retain control over the winger’s future. However, further senior appearances are likely to bring increased scrutiny from leading clubs.

United have invested heavily in youth recruitment in recent years. Schaken could become another long-term project if their early interest eventually develops into a concrete move.