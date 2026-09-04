Manchester United’s €70M January bombshell: Carrick targets Real Madrid star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an ambitious January move for Real Madrid forward Endrick, with the proposed package potentially reaching €70m.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net claims the 20-year-old has become Michael Carrick’s priority attacking target. United are said to be considering an offer worth between €60m and €70m.

Endrick currently sits behind Kylian Mbappé and Carlos Espí in Madrid’s striker hierarchy. He has scored seven goals across 40 competitive appearances and remains contracted until 2030.

His productive loan spell at Lyon strengthened his reputation. The Brazil international registered eight goals and eight assists in 21 matches during six months in France.

Carrick reportedly views Endrick as competition for Benjamin Šeško and an option on the right alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo. United could first attempt to move Joshua Zirkzee on, freeing wages and space for the Brazilian.

Initial club-to-club contact could begin in November, allowing United to shape the deal before the winter window opens.