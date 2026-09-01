Manchester United closing in on Leicester City midfielder

Manchester United are pushing ahead with a move for Leicester City teenager Louis Page as they target a midfielder with long-term potential.

The 18-year-old has gained senior experience and is attracting competition.

The Athletic reports that discussions are continuing over a fee, although an agreement is not yet certain. Arsenal have also made a move for Page, setting up a battle between two Premier League heavyweights.

Page has appeared four times for Leicester this season after featuring in 21 matches during the previous campaign. That progression has strengthened his reputation and placed his future under the spotlight.

Old Trafford may offer a clearer path towards first-team football. Page could train alongside Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Andrey Santos under Michael Carrick, or continue his development through a loan.

Arsenal can present an elite environment, but their crowded midfield could make immediate opportunities harder to secure. United must now agree terms with Leicester before their rivals take control of the race.