Manchester City Strike £125m Agreement to Sign Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City have struck a £125million agreement with Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez, moving the midfielder closer to a blockbuster switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The Athletic reports that the clubs have finally settled on terms despite Chelsea previously expecting the 25-year-old to remain in west London. Their position appeared firm after an August 14 deadline passed without City lodging an acceptable offer.

Chelsea had valued Fernandez at £120million and informed both City and the player’s representatives that a bid needed to arrive within their timeframe. That stance has now shifted following renewed negotiations.

City turned their attention to Fernandez after Liverpool rejected an offer worth up to £80million for Cody Gakpo. Their recruitment plans then moved rapidly towards strengthening midfield.

The £125million deal represents a major statement from City and a significant sale for Chelsea. Final formalities must now be completed before Fernandez can officially begin the next chapter of his Premier League career.