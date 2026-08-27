Coventry revive talks over Sheffield Utd and Swansea target in stunning u-turn

Stephen Mfuni’s proposed move from Manchester City to Coventry City has been revived after a dramatic U-turn.

The 18-year-old defender could now secure a season-long Premier League loan after the original agreement appeared to have collapsed.

talkSPORT reports that Coventry are back in the race after initially stepping away from the deal. That change allowed Sheffield United and Swansea City to open discussions over alternative loan moves.

Mfuni is regarded as one of Manchester City’s leading academy defenders. He can operate at centre-back or left-back and spent the second half of last season gaining Championship experience with Watford.

The England youth international also made his senior City debut in the FA Cup and was included in first-team squads. Regular football is now the priority for his development.

Coventry can offer top-flight minutes under Frank Lampard, but the late competition means nothing is guaranteed. The Sky Blues must move quickly to complete a deal that has already produced one major twist.