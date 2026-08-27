Ipswich launch stunning move for Aston Villa star

Ipswich Town are pushing to bring Tammy Abraham to Portman Road on loan in what would be a statement move for the newly promoted Premier League club.

The 28-year-old could become another major addition after a busy summer.

The Athletic reports that Ipswich are working on an agreement for the Aston Villa striker. Villa had already indicated they were prepared to consider offers despite signing Abraham from Besiktas for £18million in January.

The England international scored twice in 16 appearances during the second half of last season. He struggled to secure a regular starting role under Unai Emery but still offers valuable top-flight and European experience.

Abraham previously excelled on loan at Villa in 2018-19, helping them win promotion from the Championship play-offs. He later enjoyed spells with Roma, AC Milan and Besiktas.

Villa could now lose both senior forwards, with Ollie Watkins nearing a £50million switch to Al Hilal. Ipswich will hope that reshuffle opens the door for Abraham.