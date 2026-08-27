Birmingham City table bid for Ligue 2 youngster as European rivals plot hijack

Birmingham City have made their move for Nantes winger Herba Guirassy as Chris Davies seeks another attacking weapon before the deadline.

The Blues have submitted an offer for the 19-year-old, whose pace and direct approach could add a fresh dimension.

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri revealed on X that Birmingham have lodged a bid, although Swiss side Young Boys are also pursuing the player. Nantes now face a late decision over an academy graduate contracted until June 2028.

Guirassy has already collected 45 senior appearances for the French club, producing seven goals and one assist. He has also represented France at youth level and would increase competition alongside Demarai Gray, Carlos Vicente and Patrick Roberts.

The Angers-born attacker progressed through Nantes’ system before breaking into the first team in 2024. His age and experience make him an appealing long-term project with the potential to contribute immediately.

Birmingham must now move quickly to prevent Young Boys from hijacking their pursuit.