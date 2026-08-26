Seven-club transfer scramble erupts as Brighton make big decision

Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Dubbery has become the focus of a major transfer battle, with Middlesbrough, Burnley and West Ham all keen to secure his services.

A temporary departure now appears increasingly likely.

Sports talent manager Darren Witcoop reports that Brighton have offered the youngster a new contract before sending him out on loan.

That approach would protect Albion’s long-term investment while allowing Cozier-Dubbery to collect the regular senior minutes needed for his development.

The competition does not end with the leading trio. Cardiff City, Millwall, Swansea City and Wolves are also showing interest, creating a seven-club contest ahead of the deadline.

Cozier-Dubbery’s pace, direct running and ability to attack defenders make him an attractive option for clubs seeking greater threat in wide areas.

Brighton must now identify the destination offering the clearest pathway into the starting line-up.

With several suitors ready to move, a decision could arrive quickly once his contract situation is settled.