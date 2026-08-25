Leeds and Crystal Palace launch late moves for Everton defender – but one deal must happen first

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are preparing a late-window battle for Everton defender Jake O’Brien.

Both clubs have registered interest in the Republic of Ireland international, but the Toffees have placed an important condition on any potential departure.

Football Insider reports that Everton will not sanction a move until they sign another right-back. That stance could force Leeds and Palace to wait as the deadline approaches.

O’Brien’s versatility makes him an attractive target. The 25-year-old can operate centrally or on the right and featured 40 times across all competitions last season.

However, his position has become less secure at the start of the new campaign. O’Brien remained on the bench during Everton’s 2-0 weekend victory over Palace, with Merlin Rohl selected at right-back.

The 6ft 6in defender is contracted until 2028, leaving Everton in a strong negotiating position. Any late transfer now depends on the Toffees finding suitable cover before time runs out.