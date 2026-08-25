EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich join Premier League rivals in race for Palmeiras wonderkid

Palmeiras winger Riquelme Fillipi has attracted another admirer, with Ipswich Town joining Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in monitoring his progress.

The 19-year-old’s future could become a late-window talking point as clubs finalise their recruitment plans.

Ontheminute.com understands Ipswich have added the Brazilian to their watchlist but are yet to decide whether to pursue a deal. Forest and Sunderland also remain interested, although no formal proposal is currently close.

Fillipi offers a different profile to many young wide players. He is right-footed but prefers the left flank, where he can accelerate inside and attack goal. His 22 goals in 42 Palmeiras Under-20 appearances during 2025 underline that threat.

The winger has since gained senior exposure and can also operate from the right. Palmeiras remain protected by a contract running until December 2029, reducing any pressure to sell cheaply.

Ipswich must now determine whether Fillipi is ready for their immediate plans or should be viewed as a longer-term investment.