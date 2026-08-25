EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham join Preston North End and Blackburn in Brentford loan battle

Wrexham have added Brentford forward Kaye Furo to their loan watchlist as they assess younger attacking options before the deadline.

The Welsh club now provide fresh competition for Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

Ontheminute.com understands that Wrexham are monitoring the teenager’s situation, although interest is currently at an exploratory stage. Brentford’s final decision is expected to centre on playing time rather than simply the level of the destination.

Furo arrived from Club Brugge in January and signed a five-and-a-half-year contract. The Belgium Under-21 international had previously registered eight goals in 18 outings for Club NXT in 2024/25.

At 6ft 3in, he offers physical presence, pace and movement through the centre. His pre-season goal against Rennes also strengthened his case for senior involvement.

Wrexham may be able to present an immediate role, while Preston and Blackburn can offer alternative Championship pathways. Brentford must now determine which proposal best supports Furo’s long-term development.