Nottingham Forest winger snubs Ipswich Town and Hull City as Champions League medical looms

Nottingham Forest winger Dilane Bakwa is set to join Lille on a season-long loan after choosing the French club over several interested rivals.

The attacker is expected to travel today and undergo a medical before completing the switch.

The Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed via X that Ipswich Town, Hull City and Fiorentina had also been pursuing Bakwa. However, the opportunity to play Champions League football with Lille proved decisive.

The agreement will not contain an option to buy. Forest will therefore retain full control of the winger’s future once the temporary spell ends.

For Bakwa, the move offers a major European platform and the prospect of regular football at a club competing on multiple fronts. Lille will gain another attacking option without committing to a permanent transfer.

Forest can now monitor his progress closely before reassessing his place in their squad next summer. Barring any late medical issue, the deal should be finalised quickly.