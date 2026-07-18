Kobbie Mainoo may not have followed Nicky Butt’s advice. There is no proof that he did.

There is no evidence that the Manchester United midfielder faked anything, refused anything or tried to embarrass England before the France third-place play-off.

But here is the uncomfortable truth Thomas Tuchel cannot escape.

The fact that people are even asking the question tells you how badly England have handled Mainoo at this World Cup.

This should have been a tournament that confirmed Mainoo as part of England’s midfield future. Instead, it has turned into a strange, awkward and slightly ugly sideshow. A young player who started a European Championship final as a teenager has gone from golden boy to unused spare part. Then, just as the pressure built for Tuchel to finally give him minutes against France, he was ruled out through injury.

Officially, that should be the end of it.

In reality, it has only made the story louder.

Nicky Butt’s Comment Turned Mainoo’s Injury Into A Storm

Nicky Butt knew exactly what he was doing. When he suggested Mainoo should refuse to play in the France game and say he was injured, it was not just throwaway punditry. It was a former Manchester United man protecting a Manchester United player.

Was it sensible advice? Probably not.

Was it understandable? Absolutely.

Because from a club perspective, why should Mainoo risk injury in a third-place play-off after being ignored all tournament? Why should Manchester United watch one of their brightest young midfielders thrown into a consolation match when England had shown no serious trust in him when it mattered?

That is the issue. Butt’s words only became explosive because Tuchel had already created the conditions for them to explode.

If Mainoo had played proper minutes earlier in the World Cup, nobody would care. If Tuchel had shown faith in him during the group stage, nobody would be suspicious. If England had treated him like a genuine squad member rather than emergency furniture, this debate would not exist.

Thomas Tuchel Has Made Mainoo Look Like An Afterthought

The biggest problem is not the injury. It is the pattern.

Mainoo was not simply kept out by Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. That would at least be easy to understand. He was overlooked even when England were searching for midfield solutions. Tuchel looked elsewhere. He tried different profiles. He trusted other players. Mainoo remained unused.

That sends a message, whether Tuchel intended it or not.

For a young player, being left out is one thing. Being left out repeatedly while the manager experiments around you is another. It does not just say, “You are not starting.” It says, “I do not really trust you.”

That is why the relationship between Kobbie Mainoo and Thomas Tuchel now feels damaged. Maybe not beyond repair, but damaged enough that the next England squad will be fascinating.

If Mainoo is picked, does he go back in as if nothing happened? If he is left out, does that confirm the split? If he returns to Manchester United and starts the season well, does Tuchel swallow his pride? Or has this World Cup quietly changed Mainoo’s England future?

There Is No Proof Mainoo Faked Anything

This needs to be said clearly.

No one should accuse Kobbie Mainoo of pretending to be injured. England said he was injured. Reports suggested it was a back strain. Unless something else emerges, that has to be treated as the truth.

But football is not just about facts. It is also about timing, perception and trust.

And the timing was brutal.

Butt says Mainoo should avoid the France game. Mainoo is then ruled out of the France game. England say injury. Fans raise eyebrows. The internet does what the internet does.

That is not Mainoo’s fault. It is not proof of anything. But it is a PR disaster for Tuchel, because the manager allowed Mainoo’s tournament to become so strange that even a normal injury update suddenly looked like part of a bigger drama.

That is the real failure here.

Tuchel Has Created A Trust Problem With Manchester United

Manchester United will be watching this closely.

Mainoo is not just another England squad player. He is one of United’s most important young assets. He is a player they need fit, confident and developing. From their point of view, this World Cup has offered almost nothing positive.

He has not gained tournament rhythm. He has not been trusted. He has not been protected from speculation. And now he returns with an injury issue after weeks of uncertainty over his role.

That is not ideal.

United may not say anything publicly, but clubs notice these things. Players notice them too. If Mainoo feels he was selected without being seriously valued, that can linger. If United feel their player was mishandled, that can also linger.

International managers need clubs. They need players to arrive motivated. They need trust. Tuchel has not exactly strengthened that trust here.

Has The Mainoo And Tuchel Relationship Gone Beyond Repair?

Beyond repair is a strong phrase. It is probably too early to say that.

But it is no longer a ridiculous question.

Mainoo is young, talented and popular. Tuchel is under pressure after England’s World Cup disappointment. When a manager overlooks a player this completely, there has to be a reason. Either Tuchel does not rate him as highly as others do, he did not like what he saw in training, or he simply never found a role for him.

None of those explanations are flattering.

The worst version is that Tuchel took Mainoo to the World Cup without truly believing in him. That would be poor squad management. You do not take a young player of Mainoo’s profile to a major tournament just to freeze him out.

That is how relationships crack.

The Real Story Is Tuchel, Not Mainoo

The easiest headline is to ask whether Kobbie Mainoo followed Nicky Butt’s advice.

The better question is why Thomas Tuchel allowed that theory to become believable.

Mainoo should not be the villain here. He is a young player who spent the tournament waiting for a chance that never came. Butt should not be the central villain either. He said out loud what many club-first supporters were probably thinking.

The pressure belongs on Tuchel.

He picked Mainoo. He did not use him. He watched the situation become a talking point. He then saw the player miss the final match through injury after a former United figure had told him not to play.

That is messy. That is avoidable. And for an England manager, that is dangerous.

Kobbie Mainoo’s injury may be completely genuine. But the suspicion around it is a symptom of something bigger.

Thomas Tuchel has not just failed to use Mainoo.

He has made one of England’s brightest young midfielders look like a player who may now need rebuilding by Manchester United.