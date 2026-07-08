Manchester United agree £50m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos in a major Premier League transfer twist.

The Athletic reports that United have struck a deal worth £48million, plus £2million in easily achievable add-ons. Chelsea are also set to keep a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Santos has been given permission to undergo a Manchester United medical, with personal terms already in place.

The 22-year-old is now closing in on a move that would add energy, control and long-term quality to United’s midfield.

The Brazilian has been highly rated since joining Chelsea, but a pathway at Stamford Bridge has become increasingly difficult. United have now moved decisively to secure a player they believe can grow into a major role.The deal could quickly become one of the standout moves of the summer window if the final formalities are completed.