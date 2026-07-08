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Manchester United agree £50m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos in a major Premier League transfer twist.

The Athletic reports that United have struck a deal worth £48million, plus £2million in easily achievable add-ons. Chelsea are also set to keep a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Santos has been given permission to undergo a Manchester United medical, with personal terms already in place.

The 22-year-old is now closing in on a move that would add energy, control and long-term quality to United’s midfield.

The Brazilian has been highly rated since joining Chelsea, but a pathway at Stamford Bridge has become increasingly difficult. United have now moved decisively to secure a player they believe can grow into a major role.The deal could quickly become one of the standout moves of the summer window if the final formalities are completed.

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