EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea loan battle heats up as QPR eye young striker

QPR have joined the race to sign Chelsea youngster Shumaira Mheuka on loan next season.

Ontheminute.com understands the Championship side are showing interest in the 18-year-old striker, who is also being monitored by Bristol City, Reading and Wigan Athletic.

Chelsea are expected to make a decision on his short-term future after assessing him during pre-season.

Mheuka is coming off a standout academy campaign at Cobham. He was named Premier League 2 Player of the Season after helping Chelsea’s Under-21s win the title, underlining his status as one of the club’s brightest attacking prospects.

QPR’s interest could appeal to Chelsea because of the London link and the chance to keep close tabs on his development.

Bristol City can also offer Championship football, while Reading and Wigan may be able to provide a clearer route to regular starts in League One.

Chelsea’s final call will likely depend on game time, role and the best pathway for his first senior loan.

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