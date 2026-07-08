EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest join race for Leverkusen defensive wonderkid

Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen defender Andrea Natali as the race for the highly-rated teenager continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have joined Brighton, Napoli and Cagliari in monitoring the 18-year-old centre-back.

Natali could leave Leverkusen this summer, with several clubs now assessing whether to make a move for one of Europe’s more interesting young defensive prospects.

Forest have been looking closely at younger players with strong resale potential, and Natali fits that profile. The Italian defender has developed at Leverkusen but may now seek a clearer pathway towards senior football.

Brighton’s interest underlines his appeal in England, while Napoli and Cagliari are also pushing from Italy.

No final decision has been made on Natali’s future, but the growing list of suitors suggests his situation is one to watch closely before the window closes.