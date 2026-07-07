EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs still alert after Bayern Munich starlet signs deal

Arijon Ibrahimović has signed a new Bayern Munich contract, but Premier League clubs could still test the situation this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sunderland have all been monitoring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.

Bayern have now confirmed that Ibrahimović has extended his deal until 2028, with the youngster set to be integrated permanently into their first-team squad next season.

That decision strengthens Bayern’s position, but it may not end English interest. Clubs in the Premier League have been tracking Ibrahimović after his loan spell at Heidenheim, where his versatility and technical quality caught the eye.

He can operate as a number ten, from wide areas or in advanced midfield roles, making him an attractive squad option.

Bayern are expected to assess him closely in pre-season, but a strong Premier League approach could still make this one to watch.