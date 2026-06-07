Exclusive: Newcastle join growing race for Bayern Munich midfielder

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich youngster Arijon Ibrahimovic as interest in the attacking midfielder continues to build, Ontheminute.com understands.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sunderland have all been monitoring the 20-year-old after his loan spell at Heidenheim, and Newcastle are now also believed to have added him to their list of players to watch ahead of the summer window.

The growing Premier League interest underlines how quickly Ibrahimovic’s reputation has risen after a campaign that placed him firmly on the radar of several English recruitment departments.

Ibrahimovic impressed in Germany despite Heidenheim’s difficult campaign. His ability to operate as a number ten, from wide areas or in more advanced midfield roles makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to add creativity and flexibility.

Newcastle are expected to assess attacking reinforcements this summer as they look to strengthen their squad depth and plan for the future.

Bayern Munich still hold Ibrahimovic in high regard and are not rushing a decision. A fresh loan remains possible, with his pre-season role likely to be key.