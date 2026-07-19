Hull City in shock talks to sign Aston Villa star

Hull City have opened talks over an ambitious move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey as they look to add Premier League quality to their attack.

Sky Sports News reports that discussions are under way, although no agreement has been reached with Villa at this stage.

Bailey has entered the final year of his contract, which could make his future one to watch before the window shuts.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Roma before returning to Villa Park to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad for the run-in.

His pace, direct running and left-footed threat would represent a major statement for Hull if they can pull off a deal.

Villa must now decide whether to keep Bailey as a squad option or cash in while he still has market value.

For Hull, this would be a headline-grabbing move and a huge attacking upgrade. It would also excite supporters looking for proven top-flight pedigree this summer.