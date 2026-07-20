EXCLUSIVE: Reading and Barnsley battle for Manchester United loan talent

Reading and Barnsley are showing interest in signing Manchester United youngster Jack Moorhouse on loan next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are monitoring the midfielder’s situation as United consider the best development route for the highly rated academy prospect.

A temporary move could now become an option if the Old Trafford club decide he needs regular senior football.

Moorhouse is regarded as one of the more interesting young players coming through United’s youth system.

His energy, technical quality and ability to operate in midfield make him an attractive option for clubs looking to add a talented loan signing with upside.

Reading and Barnsley are both keen to strengthen their squads and could offer the teenager a clearer route to first-team minutes.

United are expected to assess their young players carefully before making final loan decisions, but Moorhouse is now emerging as one to watch.