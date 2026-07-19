EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United battle Villa, Forest and Brighton for Leverkusen prospect

Manchester United have added Andrea Natali to their list of defensive prospects as competition grows for the Bayer Leverkusen teenager.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Old Trafford club are now monitoring the 18-year-old centre-back, who is also being watched by Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Serie A duo Napoli and Cagliari are also keen, giving Natali several possible routes if he leaves Germany this summer.

The Italian defender is not short of admirers after emerging as one of Leverkusen’s more promising young players. A summer exit is possible, with clubs assessing whether he could be tempted by a clearer pathway towards senior football.

United’s interest comes as they continue to look at younger defenders who can be developed over time rather than only targeting ready-made signings.

Villa, Forest and Brighton have also been active in that market, which could make Natali’s next move a competitive battle.