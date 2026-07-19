EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln City join Championship rivals in Chelsea loan chase

Lincoln City have joined Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City in keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Caleb Wiley ahead of a possible loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that all three Championship clubs are monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation, with interest expected to firm up if Chelsea decide to make him available.

The Blues have not made a final decision on Wiley’s short-term future, but another loan could be considered if regular minutes are needed.

Wiley is regarded as a promising left-sided defender with pace, energy and attacking intent.

That profile has made him an attractive option for clubs looking to add competition and depth before the new season.

Norwich, Bolton and Lincoln could all offer him a strong Championship platform, but Chelsea are likely to focus on the club that can provide the clearest development plan.

For now, the three clubs are waiting to see whether Chelsea open the door.