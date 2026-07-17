Blackburn, Leicester and Bolton eye Charlton star

Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers are among the clubs monitoring Greg Docherty’s situation at Charlton Athletic this summer.

The Daily Record reports that the 29-year-old is attracting interest from England and the United States as he waits to see whether Charlton will offer him a new deal.

Docherty has just one year left on his contract at The Valley, putting rival clubs on alert.

The former Rangers and Hull City midfielder is club captain at Charlton and played a key role in their Championship survival last season.

He also helped the Addicks win promotion through the play-offs after joining in 2024.

Blackburn and Bolton are watching developments in the Championship, while Leicester are also showing interest under Russell Martin.

Several MLS clubs are keen too.However, Docherty is not thought to be pushing for an exit and would be open to fresh talks with Charlton.